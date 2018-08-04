President, Bayda governor discusse mass mobilization, projects [04/أغسطس/2018]

SANAA, Aug. 4 (Saba) – President Mahdi al-Mashat on Saturday stressed on the importance to unite the internal national front and enhancing mass mobilization to confront the Saudi-led aggression coalition.

During his meeting with Bayda governor Ali Mohammed al-Mansouri, the president praised the great roles made by Sheikhs and people of the province in deterring the coalition and thwarting its plots.

The president discussed with the governor the needs of the province from the necessary projects.

The president affirmed the significance of redoubling efforts to work for improving the services in the province and overcoming the challenges imposed by the coalition and its siege.



