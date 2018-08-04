Mahwait condemns Thursday's coalition war crimes in Hodeidah

The protestors denounced the international community 's silence towards the genocide committed by the coalition against the Yemeni people.

[04/أغسطس/2018]MAHWAIT, Aug. 4 (Saba) – Tribesmen and local officials of Mahwait province on Saturday organized a protest rally to condemn the Saudi-led coalition Thursday 's air strikes on al-Thawrah hospital in Hodeidah province.The rally, attended by governor of the province Faisal Ahmed Haider who affirmed that the air strikes against the innocent citizens is "war crimes".On Thursday , the coalition warplanes waged a series of strikes on a fish popular Souk and a gate of al-Thawrah hospital that killed 55 citizens and wounded over 130 others.AAsaba