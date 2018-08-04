[04/أغسطس/2018]
MAHWAIT, Aug. 4 (Saba) – Tribesmen and local officials of Mahwait province on Saturday organized a protest rally to condemn the Saudi-led coalition Thursday 's air strikes on al-Thawrah hospital in Hodeidah province.
The rally, attended by governor of the province Faisal Ahmed Haider who affirmed that the air strikes against the innocent citizens is "war crimes".
On Thursday , the coalition warplanes waged a series of strikes on a fish popular Souk and a gate of al-Thawrah hospital that killed 55 citizens and wounded over 130 others.
The protestors denounced the international community 's silence towards the genocide committed by the coalition against the Yemeni people.
