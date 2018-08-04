ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 04 - أغسطس - 2018 الساعة 09:22:46م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير النقل أوضاع ميناء الحديدة
ناقش الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم مع وزير النقل زكريا الشامي، أوضاع ميناء الحديدة في ظل تصعيد العدوان وما يفرضه من حصائر جائر.
كوريا الشمالية تعرب عن قلقها إزاء المواقف الأمريكية تجاهها
أعربت كوريا الشمالية عن قلقها المتزايد بسبب المواقف الأمريكية تجاهها .. مؤكدة عزمها على تنفيذ الاتفاق النووي خلال قمة زعيمي البلدين في يونيو الماضي في سنغافورة.
الدكتور مقبولي يترأس اجتماع لمناقشة ارتفاع أسعار الصرف والمواد الغذائية الأساسية (مكتمل)
ناقش اجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي وحضور وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة المواضيع المتعلقة بالارتفاعات السعرية في سعر الصرف وانعكاساتها على أسعار السلع والمواد الغذائية الأساسية.
باريس سان جرمان يحرز لقب كأس الأبطال الفرنسية في كرة القدم للمرة السادسة
أحرز فريق باريس سان جرمان لقب كأس الأبطال الفرنسية في كرة القدم للمرة السادسة توالياً بفوزه السهل على موناكو 4-صفر اليوم السبت في مدينة شينزين الصينية.
محافظ عمران يتفقد سير العمل في عدد من المشاريع بمديرية ريدة ( مصحح)
وقفة لأبناء مديريات باقم ومجز وقطابر في صعدة
مناقشة اتفاقية مشروع المساعدات الإنسانية لنزلاء دار الأيتام في حجة
وزير الصحة يدعو أمين عام الأمم المتحدة للعمل على إيقاف العدوان ورفع الحصار
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Mahwait condemns Thursday's coalition war crimes in Hodeidah
[04/أغسطس/2018]
MAHWAIT, Aug. 4 (Saba) – Tribesmen and local officials of Mahwait province on Saturday organized a protest rally to condemn the Saudi-led coalition Thursday 's air strikes on al-Thawrah hospital in Hodeidah province.
The rally, attended by governor of the province Faisal Ahmed Haider who affirmed that the air strikes against the innocent citizens is "war crimes".
On Thursday , the coalition warplanes waged a series of strikes on a fish popular Souk and a gate of al-Thawrah hospital that killed 55 citizens and wounded over 130 others.


The protestors denounced the international community 's silence towards the genocide committed by the coalition against the Yemeni people.



AA

 

saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مسيرة نسائية حاشدة بالعاصمة صنعاء تندد بجرائم العدوان وانتهاكاته
[04/أغسطس/2018]
المجلس الأعلى لاتحاد منظمات المجتمع المدني يدين جريمتي العدوان بالحديدة
[04/أغسطس/2018]
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي و 13 غارة جوية على صعدة والجوف
[04/أغسطس/2018]
منسقة الشؤون الإنسانية تعرب عن تعازيها وإدانتها للجريمتين بالحديدة
[03/أغسطس/2018]
وقفة لأبناء مديرية الحوك أمام مستشفى الثورة تندد بجرائم العدوان (مصحح)
[03/أغسطس/2018]
