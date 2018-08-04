ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 04 - أغسطس - 2018 الساعة 07:26:32م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير النقل أوضاع ميناء الحديدة
ناقش الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم مع وزير النقل زكريا الشامي، أوضاع ميناء الحديدة في ظل تصعيد العدوان وما يفرضه من حصائر جائر.
كوريا الشمالية تعرب عن قلقها إزاء المواقف الأمريكية تجاهها
أعربت كوريا الشمالية عن قلقها المتزايد بسبب المواقف الأمريكية تجاهها .. مؤكدة عزمها على تنفيذ الاتفاق النووي خلال قمة زعيمي البلدين في يونيو الماضي في سنغافورة.
الدكتور مقبولي يترأس اجتماع لمناقشة ارتفاع أسعار الصرف والمواد الغذائية الأساسية (مكتمل)
ناقش اجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي وحضور وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة المواضيع المتعلقة بالارتفاعات السعرية في سعر الصرف وانعكاساتها على أسعار السلع والمواد الغذائية الأساسية.
باريس سان جرمان يحرز لقب كأس الأبطال الفرنسية في كرة القدم للمرة السادسة
أحرز فريق باريس سان جرمان لقب كأس الأبطال الفرنسية في كرة القدم للمرة السادسة توالياً بفوزه السهل على موناكو 4-صفر اليوم السبت في مدينة شينزين الصينية.
آخر الأخبار:
الزراعة تضبط مبيدات مهربة
تدشين صرف مرتبات البدلاء عن المنقطعين بقطاع النظافة بأمانة العاصمة
الكوادر الصحة بهيئة مستشفى الثورة بالحديدة ينفذون وقفة للتنديد بجريمتي العدوان بالمحافظة
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع محافظ صنعاء احتياجات المحافظة من المشاريع
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army inflicts Saudi-paid mercenaries heavy casualties over 24 hours
[04/أغسطس/2018]
SANNA, Aug 4 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged an attacks against sites and gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the combat fronts over the past 24 hours, causing heavy casualties, a military official told Saba on Sunday.
In Taiz province, the army destroyed nine military vehicles of the mercenaries in al-Zahari and Tuhaitah areas.
In Jawf province, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and others wounded in the army' missile attack in al-Sawda hilltop in al-Maslub district.
In Bayad province, the army when the army fired a Zilzal ballistic missile on the mercenaries' groups in Nata district, killing and wounding tens
In also Bayda, the army waged an attack sites of the mercenaries in Qaiva area, killing and wounding dozens of the mercenaries.
In Dhallea province, the army repulsed an infiltration attempt of the mercenaries towards sites of al-Tuhamai and Bait Dahrah.
In Najran province, several of the mercenaries were killed, others wounded, and two military vehicles with their crew member were targeted by the army's offensive in al-Ajashar and al-Buqa desert.
In Jizan province, the army fired a ballistic missile, Zilzal 1, on groups of the Saudi soldiers in Malhamah site and destroyed a Saudi bulldozer in al-Dud site.
In also Jizan, three mercenaries were killed and other military groups were hit when the army fired Katyusha rockets towards sites of Jahfan, al-Dud and al-Dhkhan mountains.
In Asir province, the army waged an offensive against site of the mercenaries in ABAD mountain and fired a Zilzal 1, ballistic missile towards Majazah area, killing and injuring dozens.
Ali ahsan
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي و 13 غارة جوية على صعدة والجوف
[04/أغسطس/2018]
منسقة الشؤون الإنسانية تعرب عن تعازيها وإدانتها للجريمتين بالحديدة
[03/أغسطس/2018]
وقفة لأبناء مديرية الحوك أمام مستشفى الثورة تندد بجرائم العدوان (مصحح)
[03/أغسطس/2018]
قيادة السلطة المحلية بالجوف تدين مجزرتي العدوان بالحديدة
[03/أغسطس/2018]
وقفات احتجاجية عقب صلاة الجمعة بالحديدة تندد بجرائم العدوان
[03/أغسطس/2018]
