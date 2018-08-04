Army inflicts Saudi-paid mercenaries heavy casualties over 24 hours [04/أغسطس/2018]

SANNA, Aug 4 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged an attacks against sites and gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the combat fronts over the past 24 hours, causing heavy casualties, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

In Taiz province, the army destroyed nine military vehicles of the mercenaries in al-Zahari and Tuhaitah areas.

In Jawf province, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and others wounded in the army' missile attack in al-Sawda hilltop in al-Maslub district.

In Bayad province, the army when the army fired a Zilzal ballistic missile on the mercenaries' groups in Nata district, killing and wounding tens

In also Bayda, the army waged an attack sites of the mercenaries in Qaiva area, killing and wounding dozens of the mercenaries.

In Dhallea province, the army repulsed an infiltration attempt of the mercenaries towards sites of al-Tuhamai and Bait Dahrah.

In Najran province, several of the mercenaries were killed, others wounded, and two military vehicles with their crew member were targeted by the army's offensive in al-Ajashar and al-Buqa desert.

In Jizan province, the army fired a ballistic missile, Zilzal 1, on groups of the Saudi soldiers in Malhamah site and destroyed a Saudi bulldozer in al-Dud site.

In also Jizan, three mercenaries were killed and other military groups were hit when the army fired Katyusha rockets towards sites of Jahfan, al-Dud and al-Dhkhan mountains.

In Asir province, the army waged an offensive against site of the mercenaries in ABAD mountain and fired a Zilzal 1, ballistic missile towards Majazah area, killing and injuring dozens.

