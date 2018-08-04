Army shoots down US-Saudi reconnaissance plane in Jawf [04/أغسطس/2018]



JAWF, Aug 4 (Saba) - The defense of the army and popular committees on Saturday morning shot down a reconnaissance plane belonging to the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in the district of al-Maslub in Jawf, a military official told Saba.

The reconnaissance plane was shot down during its monitoring of military positions in the district of al-Maslub, said the official.

The army repelled the mercenaries' infiltration attempt towards Sadah area in al-Maslub district and inflicted them losses in lives and equipment's.

The mercenaries' reinforcements were targeted with rocket and artillery shelling, killing and injuring dozens.

