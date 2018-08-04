Yemen: ICRC Attacks on Hodeida city are unacceptable [04/أغسطس/2018]



GENEVA-SANAA, August 4 (Saba) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemned hits in the coastal city of Hodeida last Thursday that killed and wounded scores of civilians.

The head of the ICRC in Yemen, Johannes Bruwer, stressed that the lack of respect for the civilians' lives and civilian property is absolutely unacceptable.

"The scenes from Hodeida are appalling and the disregard of international humanitarian law is intolerable." He also said.

"Under international humanitarian law, the civilian population, medical personnel, ambulances and medical facilities must be respected and protected in all circumstances and the work of medical staff should be facilitated," he also added.

