آخر تحديث: السبت، 04 - أغسطس - 2018 الساعة 01:37:36م
قتلى وجرحى من جنود العدو والمرتزقة بعمليات عسكرية وقصف صاروخي و مدفعي
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات هجوم وكسر زحوفات أسفرت عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى في صفوف المرتزقة وتدمير آلياتهم ،وقصف مدفعي و صاروخي على مواقع وتجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته كبدهم خسائر في الأرواح والعتاد خلال ال 24 ساعة الماضية .
طهران: مضيق هرمز لن يكون آمناً لمن يستخدمه ضدنا
حذر قائد بحرية الجيش الإيراني الأدميرال حسين خانزادي من أن مضيق هرمز لن يكون آمنا لمن يستخدم أموال النفط المار منه لتهديد أمن إيران.
الدكتور مقبولي يترأس اجتماع لمناقشة ارتفاع أسعار الصرف والمواد الغذائية الأساسية (مكتمل)
ناقش اجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي وحضور وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة المواضيع المتعلقة بالارتفاعات السعرية في سعر الصرف وانعكاساتها على أسعار السلع والمواد الغذائية الأساسية.
المنتخب الوطني للناشئين يستعيد توازنه بفوزه على العراق في بطولة غرب آسيا
استعاد المنتخب الوطني للناشئين توازنه في بطولة غرب آسيا لكرة القدم المقامة في الأردن، بفوزه الثمين على نظيره العراقي بهدفين نظيفين في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم ضمن الجولة الثانية.
  International
Yemen: ICRC Attacks on Hodeida city are unacceptable
[04/أغسطس/2018]

GENEVA-SANAA, August 4 (Saba) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemned hits in the coastal city of Hodeida last Thursday that killed and wounded scores of civilians.
The head of the ICRC in Yemen, Johannes Bruwer, stressed that the lack of respect for the civilians' lives and civilian property is absolutely unacceptable.
"The scenes from Hodeida are appalling and the disregard of international humanitarian law is intolerable." He also said.
"Under international humanitarian law, the civilian population, medical personnel, ambulances and medical facilities must be respected and protected in all circumstances and the work of medical staff should be facilitated," he also added.
Eman


SABA
