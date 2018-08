Two civilians killed in Saudi artillery on Saada

SAADA, Aug 4 (Saba) – Woman and child were killed when Saudi artillery units launched an indiscriminate attack against a residential area in al-Zaher district in Saada province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



Meanwhile, the Saudi artillery and missile bombardment rocked residential areas of the citizens in different regions in the three districts Monaba, Shada and Baqim in the same province, causing serious damages, the official added.



