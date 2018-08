Army targets Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf

JAWF, Aug 4 (Saba) –The missiles units of the army and popular committees fired a number of Katyusha rockets on gatherings of US-backed Saudi –paid mercenaries in al- Tabba Alsawda in Maslub district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The official said that the rockets hit their targets accurately, killing and injuring hundreds.



Mona M

