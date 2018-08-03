ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 03 - أغسطس - 2018 الساعة 09:26:09م
مسيرة جماهيرية حاشدة بالعاصمة صنعاء تحت شعار بدمائنا نصون أعراضنا
شهدت العاصمة صنعاء عصر اليوم مسيرة جماهيرية حاشدة تحت شعار” بدمائنا نصون أعراضنا “.
طهران: مضيق هرمز لن يكون آمناً لمن يستخدمه ضدنا
حذر قائد بحرية الجيش الإيراني الأدميرال حسين خانزادي من أن مضيق هرمز لن يكون آمنا لمن يستخدم أموال النفط المار منه لتهديد أمن إيران.
الدكتور مقبولي يترأس اجتماع لمناقشة ارتفاع أسعار الصرف والمواد الغذائية الأساسية (مكتمل)
ناقش اجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي وحضور وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة المواضيع المتعلقة بالارتفاعات السعرية في سعر الصرف وانعكاساتها على أسعار السلع والمواد الغذائية الأساسية.
المنتخب الوطني للناشئين يستعيد توازنه بفوزه على العراق في بطولة غرب آسيا
استعاد المنتخب الوطني للناشئين توازنه في بطولة غرب آسيا لكرة القدم المقامة في الأردن، بفوزه الثمين على نظيره العراقي بهدفين نظيفين في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم ضمن الجولة الثانية.
آخر الأخبار:
وقفات احتجاجية عقب صلاة الجمعة بالحديدة تندد بجرائم العدوان
قيادة محافظة مأرب تدين مجزرتي العدوان بالحديدة وتدعو للنفير العام
علماء الحديدة يؤكدون وجوب هبة شعبية للرد على جرائم العدوان (مصحح)
السلطة المحلية بعمران تدين مجزرتي العدوان بالحديدة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Pretest rally in Saada to condemn coalition war crimes
[03/أغسطس/2018]
SAADA, Aug 3 (Saba) – Sheikhs and tribesmen of Saada province held on Friday a protest rally to condemn the Saudi-led coalition's Thursday air strikes targeting citizens in Hodeidah province.
The strikes, which hit fish popular Souk and gate of al-Thawrah hospital, killed 55 citizens and wounded 130 others.
The protesters stressed on the national unity to deter the coalition war crimes in the battle fronts.
The rally reaffirmed reinforcing the army with fighters to deter the coalition to its crimes in Yemen.
saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
وقفات احتجاجية عقب صلاة الجمعة بالحديدة تندد بجرائم العدوان
[03/أغسطس/2018]
قيادة محافظة مأرب تدين مجزرتي العدوان بالحديدة وتدعو للنفير العام
[03/أغسطس/2018]
علماء الحديدة يؤكدون وجوب هبة شعبية للرد على جرائم العدوان (مصحح)
[03/أغسطس/2018]
السلطة المحلية بعمران تدين مجزرتي العدوان بالحديدة
[03/أغسطس/2018]
نقابة المهن الفنية الطبية تدين جريمة العدوان بالحديدة
[03/أغسطس/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by