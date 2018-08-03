Pretest rally in Saada to condemn coalition war crimes [03/أغسطس/2018]

SAADA, Aug 3 (Saba) – Sheikhs and tribesmen of Saada province held on Friday a protest rally to condemn the Saudi-led coalition's Thursday air strikes targeting citizens in Hodeidah province.

The strikes, which hit fish popular Souk and gate of al-Thawrah hospital, killed 55 citizens and wounded 130 others.

The protesters stressed on the national unity to deter the coalition war crimes in the battle fronts.

The rally reaffirmed reinforcing the army with fighters to deter the coalition to its crimes in Yemen.

saba