ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 03 - أغسطس - 2018 الساعة 09:26:09م
مسيرة جماهيرية حاشدة بالعاصمة صنعاء تحت شعار بدمائنا نصون أعراضنا
شهدت العاصمة صنعاء عصر اليوم مسيرة جماهيرية حاشدة تحت شعار” بدمائنا نصون أعراضنا “.
طهران: مضيق هرمز لن يكون آمناً لمن يستخدمه ضدنا
حذر قائد بحرية الجيش الإيراني الأدميرال حسين خانزادي من أن مضيق هرمز لن يكون آمنا لمن يستخدم أموال النفط المار منه لتهديد أمن إيران.
الدكتور مقبولي يترأس اجتماع لمناقشة ارتفاع أسعار الصرف والمواد الغذائية الأساسية (مكتمل)
ناقش اجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي وحضور وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة المواضيع المتعلقة بالارتفاعات السعرية في سعر الصرف وانعكاساتها على أسعار السلع والمواد الغذائية الأساسية.
المنتخب الوطني للناشئين يستعيد توازنه بفوزه على العراق في بطولة غرب آسيا
استعاد المنتخب الوطني للناشئين توازنه في بطولة غرب آسيا لكرة القدم المقامة في الأردن، بفوزه الثمين على نظيره العراقي بهدفين نظيفين في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم ضمن الجولة الثانية.
آخر الأخبار:
وقفات احتجاجية عقب صلاة الجمعة بالحديدة تندد بجرائم العدوان
قيادة محافظة مأرب تدين مجزرتي العدوان بالحديدة وتدعو للنفير العام
علماء الحديدة يؤكدون وجوب هبة شعبية للرد على جرائم العدوان (مصحح)
السلطة المحلية بعمران تدين مجزرتي العدوان بالحديدة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Tens thousands of Yemenis in Sanaa at protest rally after Saudi-led airstrikes on Hodeidah
[03/أغسطس/2018]
SANAA, Aug 3 (Saba) – Tens thousands of people in the capital Sanaa city took to the streets in a protest rally on Friday, a day after the Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on Hodeidah province.
Thursday’s air strikes, which hit a fish popular market and a gate of al-Thawrah hospital in the province that killed 55 civilians and wounded over 130 others.
The rally took place in Bab al-Yemen district in the center of the capital, attended by the head of the Supreme revolutionary Committee Mohammed Ali al-Houthi.
At the rally, the protesters stressed on the importance of concerting efforts, strengthening the internal units and reinforcing the Yemeni army in the fronts to confront the Saudi-led coalition and occupiers.
The participants held banners and flags of Yemen, showing anger and popular discontent towards the coalition’s war crimes.
The crowds condemned the silence of the international community and UN organizations towards the coalition’s violations in Yemen.
saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
وقفات احتجاجية عقب صلاة الجمعة بالحديدة تندد بجرائم العدوان
[03/أغسطس/2018]
قيادة محافظة مأرب تدين مجزرتي العدوان بالحديدة وتدعو للنفير العام
[03/أغسطس/2018]
علماء الحديدة يؤكدون وجوب هبة شعبية للرد على جرائم العدوان (مصحح)
[03/أغسطس/2018]
السلطة المحلية بعمران تدين مجزرتي العدوان بالحديدة
[03/أغسطس/2018]
نقابة المهن الفنية الطبية تدين جريمة العدوان بالحديدة
[03/أغسطس/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by