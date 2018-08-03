Tens thousands of Yemenis in Sanaa at protest rally after Saudi-led airstrikes on Hodeidah [03/أغسطس/2018]

SANAA, Aug 3 (Saba) – Tens thousands of people in the capital Sanaa city took to the streets in a protest rally on Friday, a day after the Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on Hodeidah province.

Thursday’s air strikes, which hit a fish popular market and a gate of al-Thawrah hospital in the province that killed 55 civilians and wounded over 130 others.

The rally took place in Bab al-Yemen district in the center of the capital, attended by the head of the Supreme revolutionary Committee Mohammed Ali al-Houthi.

At the rally, the protesters stressed on the importance of concerting efforts, strengthening the internal units and reinforcing the Yemeni army in the fronts to confront the Saudi-led coalition and occupiers.

The participants held banners and flags of Yemen, showing anger and popular discontent towards the coalition’s war crimes.

The crowds condemned the silence of the international community and UN organizations towards the coalition’s violations in Yemen.

