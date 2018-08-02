ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 02 - أغسطس - 2018 الساعة 09:57:11م
مدير صحة الحديدة: أكثر من 52 شهيدا و102 جرحى جراء مجزرتي العدوان
وصلت جثامين 42 شهيدا إلى مستشفى الثورة والمستشفيات الأخرى بمدينة الحديدة إثر مجزرتي طيران العدوان اليوم، أمام بوابة مستشفى الثورة وحراج السمك بمحافظة الحديدة.
طهران: مضيق هرمز لن يكون آمناً لمن يستخدمه ضدنا
حذر قائد بحرية الجيش الإيراني الأدميرال حسين خانزادي من أن مضيق هرمز لن يكون آمنا لمن يستخدم أموال النفط المار منه لتهديد أمن إيران.
الدكتور مقبولي يترأس اجتماع لمناقشة ارتفاع أسعار الصرف والمواد الغذائية الأساسية (مكتمل)
ناقش اجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي وحضور وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة المواضيع المتعلقة بالارتفاعات السعرية في سعر الصرف وانعكاساتها على أسعار السلع والمواد الغذائية الأساسية.
المنتخب الوطني يخسر من اليابان في مستهل مشاركته ببطولة غرب آسيا للناشئين بالأردن
خسر منتخبنا الوطني للناشئين بصعوبة أمام نظيره الياباني بهدف دون رد في مستهل مشاركته ضمن بطولة غرب آسيا لكرة القدم المقامة بالأردن.
آخر الأخبار:
رئيس الثورية العليا: جريمتا الحديدة تؤكد للمرة الألف رفض قيادة العدوان للسلام
أبناء مديريات برط بالجوف يستنكرون جرائم العدوان ومرتزقته بحق النساء والأسرى(مصحح)
الثروة السمكية تدعو الأمم المتحدة إلى القيام بمسئوليتها في إيقاف العدوان
الحراك الجنوبي المشارك بمؤتمر الحوار يدين استمرار جرائم العدوان
  Local
Yemeni Journalists Union discuss media role in exposing coalition propaganda
[02/أغسطس/2018]
SANAA, Aug 2 (Saba) – Yemeni Journalists Union held on Thursday an expanded meeting to discuss the role of the national media establishments in exposing Saudi-led aggression coalition’s war crimes in Yemen.
The meeting stressed on the importance of activating the national media message to enhance its role in strengthening the people’s steadfastness and confront the aggression media propaganda.
The meeting, held by deputy minister of information Hasham Sharaf al-Dain in Sanaa.
The participants praised the great roles achieved by the local media in exposing Saudi-led coalition media, which telecast to mislead the world's public opinion.
AA
saba
