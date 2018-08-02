Update 2: Death toll from Saudi-led airstrikes on Hodeidah rises to 52 civilians: Health office [02/أغسطس/2018]

HODEIDAH, Aug 2 (Saba) – The death toll from Saudi-led air strikes on a fish market in Hodeidah province on Thursday increased to 52 citizens, a director of health office in the province Abdul Rahman al-Jarallah told Saba.

While 102 others were injured in that the coalition air strikes, the director added.

The official said that the blood bank in hospital of the province launched an urgent appeal call for the citizens to subscribe blood.

