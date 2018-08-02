ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 02 - أغسطس - 2018 الساعة 09:57:11م
مدير صحة الحديدة: أكثر من 52 شهيدا و102 جرحى جراء مجزرتي العدوان
وصلت جثامين 42 شهيدا إلى مستشفى الثورة والمستشفيات الأخرى بمدينة الحديدة إثر مجزرتي طيران العدوان اليوم، أمام بوابة مستشفى الثورة وحراج السمك بمحافظة الحديدة.
طهران: مضيق هرمز لن يكون آمناً لمن يستخدمه ضدنا
حذر قائد بحرية الجيش الإيراني الأدميرال حسين خانزادي من أن مضيق هرمز لن يكون آمنا لمن يستخدم أموال النفط المار منه لتهديد أمن إيران.
الدكتور مقبولي يترأس اجتماع لمناقشة ارتفاع أسعار الصرف والمواد الغذائية الأساسية (مكتمل)
ناقش اجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي وحضور وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة المواضيع المتعلقة بالارتفاعات السعرية في سعر الصرف وانعكاساتها على أسعار السلع والمواد الغذائية الأساسية.
المنتخب الوطني يخسر من اليابان في مستهل مشاركته ببطولة غرب آسيا للناشئين بالأردن
خسر منتخبنا الوطني للناشئين بصعوبة أمام نظيره الياباني بهدف دون رد في مستهل مشاركته ضمن بطولة غرب آسيا لكرة القدم المقامة بالأردن.
رئيس الثورية العليا: جريمتا الحديدة تؤكد للمرة الألف رفض قيادة العدوان للسلام
أبناء مديريات برط بالجوف يستنكرون جرائم العدوان ومرتزقته بحق النساء والأسرى(مصحح)
الثروة السمكية تدعو الأمم المتحدة إلى القيام بمسئوليتها في إيقاف العدوان
الحراك الجنوبي المشارك بمؤتمر الحوار يدين استمرار جرائم العدوان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Update 2: Death toll from Saudi-led airstrikes on Hodeidah rises to 52 civilians: Health office
[02/أغسطس/2018]
HODEIDAH, Aug 2 (Saba) – The death toll from Saudi-led air strikes on a fish market in Hodeidah province on Thursday increased to 52 citizens, a director of health office in the province Abdul Rahman al-Jarallah told Saba.
While 102 others were injured in that the coalition air strikes, the director added.
The official said that the blood bank in hospital of the province launched an urgent appeal call for the citizens to subscribe blood.
AA
saba
