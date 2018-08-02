Protest rally in Sanaa denounces Saudi-led aggression war crimes [02/أغسطس/2018]

SANAA, Aug 2 (Saba) – Sheikhs and people of the capital Sanaa on Thursday organized a protest rally to condemned the Saudi-led aggression coalition's war crimes in Yemen.

The rally, which took place in al-Wahdah district, stressed the importance of mobilizing and sending fighters to reinforce the army to deter the coalition in the western coast front.

The protestors renewed on strengthening the cohesion and national unity to confront the Saudi-UAE coalition and their plots targeting Yemen.

The rally praised the triumphs made by the army and the air forces' drones in deterring the occupiers.

