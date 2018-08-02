Several Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in Jizan [02/أغسطس/2018]

JIZAN, Aug. 2 (Saba) – Several of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured on Thursday in separate operations carried out by the army and popular forces in Jizan region, a military official told Saba.



The army snipers shot dead two mercenaries in the east of al-Doud Mountain and off al-Dokhan Mountain, while several others were killed in an ambush in the same area, the official said.



He added that the army missile force fired a Zilzal-3 missile toward the Saudi army troops and mercenaries in the east of the al-Doud, while the artillery force shelled their gatherings in the same area, inflicting heavy losses on them.





