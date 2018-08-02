President stresses importance of continued support for fronts [02/أغسطس/2018]

SANAA, Aug. 2 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Thursday stressed the importance of continuation in supplying the fronts with fighters and gear to confront the Saudi-led coalition aggression against the Yemeni people.



This came in the president's meeting with Minister of the State, Nabih Abu Nashtan, during which they discussed the exacerbating humanitarian situations as a result of the coalition military escalation, especially in the western coast front.



The meeting touched on the aspects relating to strengthening the national cohesion, as well as the continued support for the fronts.





BA

Saba