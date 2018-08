Over 37 civilians killed, injured in Saudi-led airstrikes on Hodediah [02/أغسطس/2018]

HODEIDAH, Aug 2 (Saba) – Over 37 citizens were killed and injured when Saudi-led coalition fighter jets on Thursday waged a series of strikes on Hodeidah province, an official told Saba.

The strikes hit the main gate of al-Thawrah public hospital and a fish popular market.

The report said that the blood bank in hospital of the province launched an urgentappeal for the citizens to donate blood.

AA

saba