President stresses importance reinforcing combat readiness to deter coalition [02/أغسطس/2018]

SAANA, Aug 2 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat stressed on Sunday the importance to enhance the level of discipline and combat readiness to deter the Saudi-led coalition's escalation.

During the meeting with commander of the 3rd military region, Major-General Mubarak al-Mashan, the president affirmed on the significance to train and develop the combat capabilities to deter the coalition within the current stage.

The meeting hailed the great triumphs achieved by the army against the coalition and their militiamen in the battle fronts.

saba