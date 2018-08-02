ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 02 - أغسطس - 2018 الساعة 08:44:12م
مدير صحة الحديدة: أكثر من 52 شهيدا و102 جرحى جراء مجزرتي العدوان
وصلت جثامين 42 شهيدا إلى مستشفى الثورة والمستشفيات الأخرى بمدينة الحديدة إثر مجزرتي طيران العدوان اليوم، أمام بوابة مستشفى الثورة وحراج السمك بمحافظة الحديدة.
طهران: مضيق هرمز لن يكون آمناً لمن يستخدمه ضدنا
حذر قائد بحرية الجيش الإيراني الأدميرال حسين خانزادي من أن مضيق هرمز لن يكون آمنا لمن يستخدم أموال النفط المار منه لتهديد أمن إيران.
الصين تعلن استعدادها لتهديدات أمريكا في نزاعهما التجاري
أكدت الصين، أن التهديد والضغط من جانب الولايات المتحدة بشأن فرض المزيد من الرسوم الجمركية على الواردات الصينية " لن يؤديان سوى إلى نتائج عكسية".
المنتخب الوطني يخسر من اليابان في مستهل مشاركته ببطولة غرب آسيا للناشئين بالأردن
خسر منتخبنا الوطني للناشئين بصعوبة أمام نظيره الياباني بهدف دون رد في مستهل مشاركته ضمن بطولة غرب آسيا لكرة القدم المقامة بالأردن.
آخر الأخبار:
الثروة السمكية تدعو الأمم المتحدة إلى القيام بمسئوليتها في إيقاف العدوان
الحراك الجنوبي المشارك بمؤتمر الحوار يدين استمرار جرائم العدوان
مصدر بالخارجية: العدوان يرتكب مجزرتين بالحديدة قبيل ساعات من إحاطة المبعوث الأممي
أبناء مديريات برط بالجوف يستنكرون جرائم العدوان ومرتزقته بحق النساء والأسرى
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
President stresses importance reinforcing combat readiness to deter coalition
[02/أغسطس/2018]
SAANA, Aug 2 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat stressed on Sunday the importance to enhance the level of discipline and combat readiness to deter the Saudi-led coalition's escalation.
During the meeting with commander of the 3rd military region, Major-General Mubarak al-Mashan, the president affirmed on the significance to train and develop the combat capabilities to deter the coalition within the current stage.
The meeting hailed the great triumphs achieved by the army against the coalition and their militiamen in the battle fronts.
saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مدير صحة الحديدة: أكثر من 52 شهيدا و102 جرحى جراء مجزرتي العدوان
[02/أغسطس/2018]
عاجل .. استشهاد وإصابة أكثر من 80 مواطنا بغارات لطيران العدوان بالحديدة
[02/أغسطس/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على الغيل والمصلوب بالجوف
[02/أغسطس/2018]
عاجل .. طيران العدوان يستهدف مستشفى الثورة العام بالحديدة
[02/أغسطس/2018]
جرائم جديدة للعدوان ومرتزقته ضحيتها 19 شهيداً وجريحاً
[02/أغسطس/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by