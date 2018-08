Coalition warplanes target fishermen on Katama Island of Hodeidah [02/أغسطس/2018]

HODEIDAH, Aug. 2 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on Wednesday targeted fishermen on Katama Island of Hodeidah province, a local official told Saba.



Two wounded fishermen arrived to the port of Khouba in al-Luhayah district, while the rest are missing, the official added.



