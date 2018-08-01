ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 01 - أغسطس - 2018 الساعة 09:06:39م
مجلس النواب يستعرض تقرير اللجنة الخاصة المكلفة بدراسة الاستجواب الموجه لحكومة الإنقاذ
أقر مجلس النواب في جلسته اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ يحيى علي الراعي، حضور وزيري العدل والداخلية جلسة المجلس التي سيعقدها السبت القادم للإيضاح حول الإجراءات التي اتخذت بحق عضو مجلس النواب علي محمد الصعر من اقتحام لمنزله ومحاله التجارية من قبل عدد من ال
الجيش السوري يعلن إستعادته السيطرة على كامل محافظة درعا
أعلن الجيش السوري عن استعادته كامل محافظة درعا بعد استعادة قرية القصير في حوض اليرموك اليوم الاربعاء بعد القضاء على آخر مسلحي تنظيم (داعش) فيها.
النفط يوسع خسائره بعد أكبر انخفاض شهري له في عامين
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء بعد أن أظهرت بيانات للصناعة أن المخزونات الأمريكية من الخام ارتفعت على نحو غير متوقع، لتبدأ الشهر الجديد على تراجع بعد تكبدها أكبر خسارة شهرية في عامين في يوليو تموز.
غدا .. إنطلاق دوري الفئات العمرية لأندية الأمانة
تنطلق غدا الخميس بطولة أندية أمانة العاصمة لكرة القدم للفئات العمرية، ينظمها فرع إتحاد اللعبة بالأمانة.
صندوق الأمم المتحدة للسكان:90 ألف امرأة حامل معرضة للخطر بسبب التصعيد في الحديدة
إصابة طفلين وتدمير مسجد في الحديدة بغارات طيران العدوان
وزارة حقوق الإنسان تستنكر جريمة اختطاف نساء التحيتا وتعتبرها عملاً إرهابياً
القبض على أحد المطلوبين أمنيا وبحوزته عبوتين ناسفتين بتعز
  Reports
Army destroys 48 military vehicles of aggression coalition in July
[01/أغسطس/2018]
SANAA, Aug.1 (Saba) – The army's armored corps unit destroyed 48 military vehicles belonging to the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces in different fronts during July 2018, a military official told Saba.

The vehicles included tanks and armored vehicles, and were destroyed by using anti-armor weapons and guided missiles, according to the official.

The vehicles that were destroyed by guided missiles on the western coast are 20 armored vehicles, he said.

The armored corps unit destroyed a tank and nine armored vehicles in the northern border fronts and targeted five others in the central region fronts, the military official elaborated.

He pointed out that 13 military vehicles of the Saudi-paid mercenaries were hit with guided missiles in the eastern region and in several fronts.



BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إصابة طفلين وتدمير مسجد في الحديدة بغارات طيران العدوان
[01/أغسطس/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة سبعة مواطنين استهدفهم العدوان خلال الساعات الماضية
[01/أغسطس/2018]
إصابة مراسل قناة المسيرة بقصف صاروخي سعودي بصعدة
[31/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية حيفان بتعز
[31/يوليو/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة موطنين بغارات العدوان على مكتب الإرشاد الزراعي بالحديدة
[31/يوليو/2018]
