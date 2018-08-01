Army destroys 48 military vehicles of aggression coalition in July [01/أغسطس/2018]

SANAA, Aug.1 (Saba) – The army's armored corps unit destroyed 48 military vehicles belonging to the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces in different fronts during July 2018, a military official told Saba.



The vehicles included tanks and armored vehicles, and were destroyed by using anti-armor weapons and guided missiles, according to the official.



The vehicles that were destroyed by guided missiles on the western coast are 20 armored vehicles, he said.



The armored corps unit destroyed a tank and nine armored vehicles in the northern border fronts and targeted five others in the central region fronts, the military official elaborated.



He pointed out that 13 military vehicles of the Saudi-paid mercenaries were hit with guided missiles in the eastern region and in several fronts.







BA

Saba