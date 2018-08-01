Health minister stresses enhancing cooperation with WHO [01/أغسطس/2018]

SANAA, Aug 1 (Saba)- Health minister Taha al-Matawakil on Wednesday stressed on the importance enhancing efforts and a cooperation between Yemen and the World Health Organization(WHO).

The move came during his phone call with the WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

During the call, al-Matawakil affirmed the roles played by the WHO in support the ministry to overcome the health and epidemical situation in Yemen.

The minster reviewed the epidemical effects because of ongoing Saudi-led coalition war, which led to the spread of many epidemics and diseases such as cholera, diphtheria and malnutrition of children.

AA

Saba