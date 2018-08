Two citizens killed in Saudi-led airstrike on Saada [01/أغسطس/2018]

SAADA, Aug 1 (Saba) – A woman and a child were killed and another one was wounded when the US-Saudi aggression coalition fighter jets on Wednesday waged a strike on Saada province, an official told Saba.

The strike hit a citizen's house in Saqeen district, killing the woman and the child, the official added.

AA

saba