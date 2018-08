Army's drones attack Saudi-paid mercenaries in western coast [01/أغسطس/2018]

SANAA, Aug. 1 (Saba) – The army's drones on Wednesday waged an air attack on gatherings of the Saudi-paid mercenaries in the western coast front, a military official told Saba.



A drone of Qasif-1 type carried out the attack on the mercenaries gatherings in al-Druihemi district of Hodeidah province, the official said.





