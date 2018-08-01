Justice Minister reveals coalition-caused damage to judiciary's infrastructure [01/أغسطس/2018]

SANAA, Aug. 1 (Saba) – The Minister of Justice, Judge Ahmed Aqabat, on Wednesday revealed the destruction and damage caused to the judicial authority's infrastructure by the Saudi-led coalition.



During his meeting with Surayo Buzurukova, team leader for governance and peace-building unit at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Judge Aqaba emphasized the importance of rehabilitating the courts infrastructure, especially in the capital Sanaa and in Amran and Dhamar provinces.



The minister noted that the decision to transfer the central bank to Aden had a negative impact on the judicial staff in general.



In the meeting, the minister discussed with Buzurukova the aspects of cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Justice and the program, as well as the support that can be provided by the program for the infrastructure rehabilitation.



The UNDP official confirmed that the program has plans of priority to support justice in Yemen, including the Justice Ministry, the Public Prosecution and the Interior Ministry.





BA

Saba