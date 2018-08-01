ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 01 - أغسطس - 2018 الساعة 09:06:39م
مجلس النواب يستعرض تقرير اللجنة الخاصة المكلفة بدراسة الاستجواب الموجه لحكومة الإنقاذ
أقر مجلس النواب في جلسته اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ يحيى علي الراعي، حضور وزيري العدل والداخلية جلسة المجلس التي سيعقدها السبت القادم للإيضاح حول الإجراءات التي اتخذت بحق عضو مجلس النواب علي محمد الصعر من اقتحام لمنزله ومحاله التجارية من قبل عدد من ال
الجيش السوري يعلن إستعادته السيطرة على كامل محافظة درعا
أعلن الجيش السوري عن استعادته كامل محافظة درعا بعد استعادة قرية القصير في حوض اليرموك اليوم الاربعاء بعد القضاء على آخر مسلحي تنظيم (داعش) فيها.
النفط يوسع خسائره بعد أكبر انخفاض شهري له في عامين
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء بعد أن أظهرت بيانات للصناعة أن المخزونات الأمريكية من الخام ارتفعت على نحو غير متوقع، لتبدأ الشهر الجديد على تراجع بعد تكبدها أكبر خسارة شهرية في عامين في يوليو تموز.
غدا .. إنطلاق دوري الفئات العمرية لأندية الأمانة
تنطلق غدا الخميس بطولة أندية أمانة العاصمة لكرة القدم للفئات العمرية، ينظمها فرع إتحاد اللعبة بالأمانة.
صندوق الأمم المتحدة للسكان:90 ألف امرأة حامل معرضة للخطر بسبب التصعيد في الحديدة
إصابة طفلين وتدمير مسجد في الحديدة بغارات طيران العدوان
وزارة حقوق الإنسان تستنكر جريمة اختطاف نساء التحيتا وتعتبرها عملاً إرهابياً
القبض على أحد المطلوبين أمنيا وبحوزته عبوتين ناسفتين بتعز
Justice Minister reveals coalition-caused damage to judiciary's infrastructure
[01/أغسطس/2018]
SANAA, Aug. 1 (Saba) – The Minister of Justice, Judge Ahmed Aqabat, on Wednesday revealed the destruction and damage caused to the judicial authority's infrastructure by the Saudi-led coalition.

During his meeting with Surayo Buzurukova, team leader for governance and peace-building unit at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Judge Aqaba emphasized the importance of rehabilitating the courts infrastructure, especially in the capital Sanaa and in Amran and Dhamar provinces.

The minister noted that the decision to transfer the central bank to Aden had a negative impact on the judicial staff in general.

In the meeting, the minister discussed with Buzurukova the aspects of cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Justice and the program, as well as the support that can be provided by the program for the infrastructure rehabilitation.

The UNDP official confirmed that the program has plans of priority to support justice in Yemen, including the Justice Ministry, the Public Prosecution and the Interior Ministry.


BA
Saba
