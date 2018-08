Al-Masirah TV reporter injured in Saudi border shelling [01/أغسطس/2018]

SAADA, Aug. 1 (Saba) – A reporter with Al-Masirah TV was injured on Tuesday when enemy Saudi artillery shelling hit Baqim district in Saada province, an official told Saba.



The TV station and Information ministry strongly condemned targeting journalists, in statements obtained by Saba, considering such attack against civilians as war crimes.



Amal/zak

Saba