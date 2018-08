Parliament reviews report on questioning Salvation Government [01/أغسطس/2018]

SANAA, Aug. 1(Saba) – The Yemeni Parliament in its meeting on Wednesday reviewed a part of the report of the special committee charged with studying the questioning directed to the National Salvation Government and the government's responses to it.



The parliament approved the attendance of Prime Ministers and the government members at its session to be held next Sunday morning to discuss the report.







