Missile hits US-Saudi paid mercenaries in the westerns coast

HODEIDAH, Aug 1 (Saba) – The missiles units of the army and popular forces fired a short-range ballistic missile on gatherings of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries in the westerns coast, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.





The shelling hit the targets directly, which took place on Tuesday, caused large casualties among the enemy troops.