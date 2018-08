Missile hits on Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [01/أغسطس/2018]

TAIZ, Aug. 1 (Saba) – The missiles units of the army and popular committees fired a Zilzal-2 missile on gatherings of US-backed Saudi –paid mercenaries in al-Shamytun fronts in al-Salw district in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The rocket hit the targets directly.





Amal/zak



saba