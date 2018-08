Army controls several hilltops in Najran [01/أغسطس/2018]

NAJRAN, Aug. 1 (Saba) – The army and popular forces attacked several hilltops of enemy US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries in a crossing point near al-Sudais camp in Najran region, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



Dozens of the mercenaries were killed and wounded and some of them were escaped, also a military vehicle was destroyed.



