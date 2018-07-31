ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 31 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 10:03:16م
رئيس الثورية العليا يعلن عن مبادرة لإيقاف العمليات العسكرية البحرية
أعلن رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا محمد علي الحوثي اليوم عن مبادرة لإيقاف العمليات العسكرية البحرية لمدة محددة قابلة للتمديد وتشمل جميع الجبهات إن قوبلت هذه الخطوة بالاستجابة .
أطباء بلا حدود: رصاص إسرائيل حوّل عظام الفلسطينيين بغزة إلى رماد
أعلنت منظمة "أطباء بلا حدود" أن طواقمها في قطاع غزة استقبلت حالات لفلسطينيين حوّل رصاص جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي عظامهم إلى رماد، خلال مشاركتهم في مسيرة العودة قرب السياج الفاصل بين غزة والأراضي المحتلة عام48.
وزير الصناعة يناقش سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية
ناقش اجتماع اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة، سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية للتنمية العقارية.
غدا .. المنتخب الوطني للناشئين يواجه نظيره الياباني في بطولة غرب آسيا بالأردن
يخوض المنتخب الوطني للناشئين غداً مباراة مع نظيره الياباني ضمن منافسات بطولة غرب آسيا لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
رفع أكثر من 5 آلاف متر مكعب مخلفات صلبة بصنعاء
قصف مدفعي على مواقع للمرتزقة في نقيل الخشبة بالضالع
قنص أربعة مرتزقة في جبهة صرواح
العدوان يواصل القصف الجوي والصاروخي على بصعدة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Yemeni revolutionary leader declares initiative to stop war
[31/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 31 (Saba) - Chief of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee, Mohammed al-Houthi, announced on Tuesday an initiative to stop military operations in all fronts if the Saudi-led coalition responds to this step.

Al-Houthi stressed the importance that the Saudi-led coalition's leadership takes a similar step "if they really want peace for the Yemeni people."

The Yemeni people have suffered and still from the humanitarian crisis classified as the worst in the world, as a result of the siege and the aggression, he added.

"The initiative comes with the aim of preserving the Yemeni bloods and in response to the regional and international moves and efforts aiming to bring peace," al-Houthi said.

He called for the official Yemeni authorities to order the cessation of military operations in all fonts for a limited period that can be extended if the coalition leadership takes the same step.


BA

Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إصابة مراسل قناة المسيرة بقصف صاروخي سعودي بصعدة
[31/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية حيفان بتعز
[31/يوليو/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة موطنين بغارات العدوان على مكتب الإرشاد الزراعي بالحديدة
[31/يوليو/2018]
استشهاد سبعة مواطنين وإصابة ستة آخرين بغارات الطيران ونيران حرس الحدود والمرتزقة
[31/يوليو/2018]
إصابة مواطن بنيران حرس الحدود السعودي بصعدة
[30/يوليو/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by