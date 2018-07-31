Report: Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries groups in combat fronts [31/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 31 (Saba) – The army and popular forces attacked sites and groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in several battle fronts over the past 24 hours, killing and injuring dozens, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

In the western coast front, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and wounded in the Yemeni army' attacks in Hais area.

In also coastal front, the army destroyed two military vehicles and killed their crew members in Tuhaitah area.

In Jawf province, the army attacked and took over several sites of the mercenaries in al-Laqam mountain in Khab Washaf district, killing and wounded a number of dozens.

In Taiz province, the army foiled an infiltration attempt of the mercenaries towards Osayfarah area, killing and injuring many.

In Dhallea province, the army waged an artillery shells on groups of the militiamen in Naqail al-Khashabah area.

In Marib province, the army shot dead two mercenaries in Serwah district.

In Bayda province, the army waged an offensive against sites of the mercenaries in al-Zaher, Hawran and Qaiva areas, killing, injuring dozens and bombing a military vehicle.

In Asir province, A number of Sudanese soldiers were killed, others injured and a tank was bombed by the army in Majaza area and Alib crossing.

In Najran province, scores of the mercenaries were slayed and injured, military vehicle carrying the mercenaries was bombed by the army in al-Ajashar desert.

In Jizan governorate, the army fired an artillery shells towards groups of the mercenaries and destroyed a military vehicle in Awjabah area and al-Dud mountain.

In border fronts, Saudi authority admitted that four of its soldiers were killed in clashes with the Yemeni army.

saba