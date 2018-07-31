ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 31 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 08:16:51م
رئيس الثورية العليا يعلن عن مبادرة لإيقاف العمليات العسكرية البحرية
أعلن رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا محمد علي الحوثي اليوم عن مبادرة لإيقاف العمليات العسكرية البحرية لمدة محددة قابلة للتمديد وتشمل جميع الجبهات إن قوبلت هذه الخطوة بالاستجابة .
أطباء بلا حدود: رصاص إسرائيل حوّل عظام الفلسطينيين بغزة إلى رماد
أعلنت منظمة "أطباء بلا حدود" أن طواقمها في قطاع غزة استقبلت حالات لفلسطينيين حوّل رصاص جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي عظامهم إلى رماد، خلال مشاركتهم في مسيرة العودة قرب السياج الفاصل بين غزة والأراضي المحتلة عام48.
وزير الصناعة يناقش سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية
ناقش اجتماع اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة، سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية للتنمية العقارية.
غدا .. المنتخب الوطني للناشئين يواجه نظيره الياباني في بطولة غرب آسيا بالأردن
يخوض المنتخب الوطني للناشئين غداً مباراة مع نظيره الياباني ضمن منافسات بطولة غرب آسيا لكرة القدم.
أمين العاصمة يطلع على أعمال رفع المخلفات وتنظيم الأسواق بمديرية معين
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات للمرتزقة بالجدعان في مأرب
تدشين امتحانات المفاضلة بكلية الطب بجامعة 21 سبتمبر
اللجنة الوطنية للمرأة تدين جرائم العدوان وإختطاف النساء بالتحيتا
SPC hails Foreign Ministry's role in conveying Yemeni people grievance
[31/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 31 (Saba) – The member of the Supreme Political Council (SPC), Sultan al-Samei, on Tuesday appreciated the role played by the Foreign Ministry to convey the grievance of Yemeni people to the world.

During his meeting with the Foreign Minister, Hisham Sharaf, al-Samei affirmed that the Yemeni people are practicing their self-defense right in the war imposed on them, and extending their hand for peace.

He praised the efforts of the ministry and its cadres to urge donors and international organizations to raise the ceiling of their assistance to Yemen in order to face the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the war and siege.


BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إصابة مراسل قناة المسيرة بقصف صاروخي سعودي بصعدة
[31/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية حيفان بتعز
[31/يوليو/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة موطنين بغارات العدوان على مكتب الإرشاد الزراعي بالحديدة
[31/يوليو/2018]
استشهاد سبعة مواطنين وإصابة ستة آخرين بغارات الطيران ونيران حرس الحدود والمرتزقة
[31/يوليو/2018]
إصابة مواطن بنيران حرس الحدود السعودي بصعدة
[30/يوليو/2018]
