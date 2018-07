Four civilians killed in Saudi-led airstrikes on Hodeidah [30/يوليو/2018]

HODEIDAH, July 30 (Saba) – A total of four citizens were killed and five other wounded on Monday in Saudi-led air strikes on Hodeidah province, an official told Saba.

The strikes hit a main road between al-Duraihmie district to 16 Kiloh area.

Meanwhile, the combat jets waged a series of strikes on various areas in the same province, the official added.





saba