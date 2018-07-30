ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 30 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 08:53:18م
الرئيس المشاط يقوم باستكمال إجراءات البصمة والصورة
قام الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم، باستكمال إجراءات نظام البصمة والصورة الذي تنفذه وزارة الخدمية المدنية والتأمينات لتصحيح الاختلالات الوظيفية.
الاحتلال يعتقل 19 فلسطينيا بينهم اربعة صحفيين و يحرم مقدسيتين من دخول
شنت قوات الاحتلال ألإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم الاثنين، حملة اعتقالات ومداهمات واسعة في مختلف مدن ومحافظات الضفة الغربية المحتلة طاولت 19 فلسطينيا .
وزير الصناعة يناقش سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية
ناقش اجتماع اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة، سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية للتنمية العقارية.
اختتام بطولة الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم بطولتي الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان، والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية المفتوحة، نظمهما الاتحاد العام للعبة بدعم مجموعة الحباري.
آخر الأخبار:
وقفة لأبناء وقيادات أمانة العاصمة بالحديدة تندد بتصعيد العدوان
مناقشة مصفوفة الإحتياجات الإنسانية لمديرية حريب القراميش بمأرب
اجتماع بصنعاء يناقش المشاريع الصحية المنفذة من المنظمات
مناقشة خطة اليونيسيف لصرف المرحلة الثالثة من المساعدات الطارئة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
2 Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Marib
[30/يوليو/2018]
MARIB, July 30 (Saba) – At least two Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed on Monday by the army and popular committees fire in Serwah front of Marib province, a military official told Saba.

The two mercenaries were shot dead in sniping operations carried out by the army snipers in the east of Serwah district, the official said.

He added that an artillery shelling targeted sites of the mercenaries in al-Mashjah and Kofal areas in the same district.


BA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين إثر غارة لطيران العدوان في برط العنان بالجوف
[30/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مركز إرشاد زراعي بالحديدة
[30/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
[30/يوليو/2018]
اختطاف مجموعة من النساء و استشهاد مواطن في جرائم لقوى الغزو والمرتزقة
[30/يوليو/2018]
ست غارات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي على مناطق سكنية بصعدة
[29/يوليو/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by