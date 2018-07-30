2 Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Marib [30/يوليو/2018]

MARIB, July 30 (Saba) – At least two Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed on Monday by the army and popular committees fire in Serwah front of Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The two mercenaries were shot dead in sniping operations carried out by the army snipers in the east of Serwah district, the official said.



He added that an artillery shelling targeted sites of the mercenaries in al-Mashjah and Kofal areas in the same district.





BA



Saba