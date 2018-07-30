ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 30 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 08:53:18م
الرئيس المشاط يقوم باستكمال إجراءات البصمة والصورة
قام الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم، باستكمال إجراءات نظام البصمة والصورة الذي تنفذه وزارة الخدمية المدنية والتأمينات لتصحيح الاختلالات الوظيفية.
الاحتلال يعتقل 19 فلسطينيا بينهم اربعة صحفيين و يحرم مقدسيتين من دخول
شنت قوات الاحتلال ألإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم الاثنين، حملة اعتقالات ومداهمات واسعة في مختلف مدن ومحافظات الضفة الغربية المحتلة طاولت 19 فلسطينيا .
وزير الصناعة يناقش سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية
ناقش اجتماع اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة، سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية للتنمية العقارية.
اختتام بطولة الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم بطولتي الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان، والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية المفتوحة، نظمهما الاتحاد العام للعبة بدعم مجموعة الحباري.
آخر الأخبار:
وقفة لأبناء وقيادات أمانة العاصمة بالحديدة تندد بتصعيد العدوان
مناقشة مصفوفة الإحتياجات الإنسانية لمديرية حريب القراميش بمأرب
اجتماع بصنعاء يناقش المشاريع الصحية المنفذة من المنظمات
مناقشة خطة اليونيسيف لصرف المرحلة الثالثة من المساعدات الطارئة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
UN official warns of any coalition air attacks on Hodeidah
[30/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 30 (Saba) – The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, Lise Grande, on Monday warned of the risks of any other air raids by Saudi-led aggression coalition's warplanes on vital civilian facilities in Hodeidah province.

"Only one more air strike could cause a cholera epidemic outbreak that can not be stopped," Grande said in a statement.

The UN official confirmed that the cholera is already present in all areas of the province and that damage to water and sanitation network and health facilities places people at great risk.

"The airstrikes waged by the coalition jets on July 26, 28, 27, near a reproductive health center and the general laboratory in Hodeidah, had caused serious epidemiological damage to civilians," Grande said.

These raids damaged a sewage facility in Zabid district and a water station that supplies the city of Hodeidah with the majority of its water needs, she added.


BA

Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين إثر غارة لطيران العدوان في برط العنان بالجوف
[30/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مركز إرشاد زراعي بالحديدة
[30/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
[30/يوليو/2018]
اختطاف مجموعة من النساء و استشهاد مواطن في جرائم لقوى الغزو والمرتزقة
[30/يوليو/2018]
ست غارات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي على مناطق سكنية بصعدة
[29/يوليو/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by