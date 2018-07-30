UN official warns of any coalition air attacks on Hodeidah [30/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 30 (Saba) – The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, Lise Grande, on Monday warned of the risks of any other air raids by Saudi-led aggression coalition's warplanes on vital civilian facilities in Hodeidah province.



"Only one more air strike could cause a cholera epidemic outbreak that can not be stopped," Grande said in a statement.



The UN official confirmed that the cholera is already present in all areas of the province and that damage to water and sanitation network and health facilities places people at great risk.



"The airstrikes waged by the coalition jets on July 26, 28, 27, near a reproductive health center and the general laboratory in Hodeidah, had caused serious epidemiological damage to civilians," Grande said.



These raids damaged a sewage facility in Zabid district and a water station that supplies the city of Hodeidah with the majority of its water needs, she added.





