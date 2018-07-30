Health Ministry launches free medical surgical camps in provinces [30/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 30 (Saba) - The Ministry of Public Health and Population on Monday launched the national campaign of free medical surgical camps in a number of provinces.



Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Taha al-Mutawakil, said that the campaign aims to alleviate the suffering of citizens in the targeted provinces due to the continued aggression and unjust siege.



Dr. al-Mutawakel called on all businessmen and philanthropists to participate in supporting the camps campaign which provides free services to patients in the provinces of Hodeidah, Ibb, Jawf, Saada, Hajjah, Sanaa, Raymah, and Dhamar.



The campaign consists of 17 free medical surgical camps in the remote areas of the targeted provinces, and includes conducting of 8,000 operations, about 500 operations in each camp, in the fields of ophthalmology, otolaryngology, and general surgery, Dr. Nashwan al-Attab, undersecretary of the ministry for planning and development sector explained.



The campaign also aims to activate the rural hospitals to ease pressure on the central hospitals, Dr. al-Attab added.











BA





Saba