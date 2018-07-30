ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 30 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 07:20:31م
الرئيس المشاط يقوم باستكمال إجراءات البصمة والصورة
قام الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم، باستكمال إجراءات نظام البصمة والصورة الذي تنفذه وزارة الخدمية المدنية والتأمينات لتصحيح الاختلالات الوظيفية.
الاحتلال يعتقل 19 فلسطينيا بينهم اربعة صحفيين و يحرم مقدسيتين من دخول
شنت قوات الاحتلال ألإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم الاثنين، حملة اعتقالات ومداهمات واسعة في مختلف مدن ومحافظات الضفة الغربية المحتلة طاولت 19 فلسطينيا .
وزير الصناعة يناقش سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية
ناقش اجتماع اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة، سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية للتنمية العقارية.
اختتام بطولة الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم بطولتي الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان، والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية المفتوحة، نظمهما الاتحاد العام للعبة بدعم مجموعة الحباري.
البنك المركزي الروسي : نموا اقتصاد البلاد في النصف الثاني من العام الجاري
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين إثر غارة لطيران العدوان في برط العنان بالجوف
تشييع مهيب للشهيدين الوقيس ومظفر
تواصل حملة التوعية الجماهيرية بأهمية التحصين ضد شلل الأطفال
  Local
Health Ministry launches free medical surgical camps in provinces 
[30/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 30 (Saba) - The Ministry of Public Health and Population on Monday launched the national campaign of free medical surgical camps in a number of provinces.

Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Taha al-Mutawakil, said that the campaign aims to alleviate the suffering of citizens in the targeted provinces due to the continued aggression and unjust siege.

Dr. al-Mutawakel called on all businessmen and philanthropists to participate in supporting the camps campaign which provides free services to patients in the provinces of Hodeidah, Ibb, Jawf, Saada, Hajjah, Sanaa, Raymah, and Dhamar.

The campaign consists of 17 free medical surgical camps in the remote areas of the targeted provinces, and includes conducting of 8,000 operations, about 500 operations in each camp, in the fields of ophthalmology, otolaryngology, and general surgery, Dr. Nashwan al-Attab, undersecretary of the ministry for planning and development sector explained.

The campaign also aims to activate the rural hospitals to ease pressure on the central hospitals, Dr. al-Attab added.





BA


Saba
