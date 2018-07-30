Dhamar tribesmen declare mass mobilization to deter Saudi-led coalition [30/يوليو/2018]

DHAMAR, July 30 (YPA) – Tribes men and sheikhs of Dhamar province held on Monday a protest rally to mass mobilization and deter the Saudi-led coalition in the combat fronts.

The rally, which took place in Anas district, attended by governor of the province Mohammed Hussein al-Maqdashi.

The governor praised the great roles of the tribesmen to defense the country and confront the occupiers and their plans.

The protesters denounced the war crimes committed by the coalition against the Yemeni people.

The rally hailed the triumphs achieved the army against the aggression in the fronts.

saba