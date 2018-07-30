ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 30 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 07:20:31م
الرئيس المشاط يقوم باستكمال إجراءات البصمة والصورة
قام الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم، باستكمال إجراءات نظام البصمة والصورة الذي تنفذه وزارة الخدمية المدنية والتأمينات لتصحيح الاختلالات الوظيفية.
الاحتلال يعتقل 19 فلسطينيا بينهم اربعة صحفيين و يحرم مقدسيتين من دخول
شنت قوات الاحتلال ألإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم الاثنين، حملة اعتقالات ومداهمات واسعة في مختلف مدن ومحافظات الضفة الغربية المحتلة طاولت 19 فلسطينيا .
وزير الصناعة يناقش سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية
ناقش اجتماع اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة، سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية للتنمية العقارية.
اختتام بطولة الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم بطولتي الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان، والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية المفتوحة، نظمهما الاتحاد العام للعبة بدعم مجموعة الحباري.
البنك المركزي الروسي : نموا اقتصاد البلاد في النصف الثاني من العام الجاري
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين إثر غارة لطيران العدوان في برط العنان بالجوف
تشييع مهيب للشهيدين الوقيس ومظفر
تواصل حملة التوعية الجماهيرية بأهمية التحصين ضد شلل الأطفال
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dhamar tribesmen declare mass mobilization to deter Saudi-led coalition
[30/يوليو/2018]
DHAMAR, July 30 (YPA) – Tribes men and sheikhs of Dhamar province held on Monday a protest rally to mass mobilization and deter the Saudi-led coalition in the combat fronts.
The rally, which took place in Anas district, attended by governor of the province Mohammed Hussein al-Maqdashi.
The governor praised the great roles of the tribesmen to defense the country and confront the occupiers and their plans.
The protesters denounced the war crimes committed by the coalition against the Yemeni people.
The rally hailed the triumphs achieved the army against the aggression in the fronts.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين إثر غارة لطيران العدوان في برط العنان بالجوف
[30/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مركز إرشاد زراعي بالحديدة
[30/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
[30/يوليو/2018]
اختطاف مجموعة من النساء و استشهاد مواطن في جرائم لقوى الغزو والمرتزقة
[30/يوليو/2018]
ست غارات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي على مناطق سكنية بصعدة
[29/يوليو/2018]
