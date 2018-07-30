ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 30 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 07:20:31م
الرئيس المشاط يقوم باستكمال إجراءات البصمة والصورة
قام الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم، باستكمال إجراءات نظام البصمة والصورة الذي تنفذه وزارة الخدمية المدنية والتأمينات لتصحيح الاختلالات الوظيفية.
الاحتلال يعتقل 19 فلسطينيا بينهم اربعة صحفيين و يحرم مقدسيتين من دخول
شنت قوات الاحتلال ألإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم الاثنين، حملة اعتقالات ومداهمات واسعة في مختلف مدن ومحافظات الضفة الغربية المحتلة طاولت 19 فلسطينيا .
وزير الصناعة يناقش سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية
ناقش اجتماع اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة، سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية للتنمية العقارية.
اختتام بطولة الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم بطولتي الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان، والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية المفتوحة، نظمهما الاتحاد العام للعبة بدعم مجموعة الحباري.
آخر الأخبار:
البنك المركزي الروسي : نموا اقتصاد البلاد في النصف الثاني من العام الجاري
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين إثر غارة لطيران العدوان في برط العنان بالجوف
تشييع مهيب للشهيدين الوقيس ومظفر
تواصل حملة التوعية الجماهيرية بأهمية التحصين ضد شلل الأطفال
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
President al-Mashat completes fingerprint, photo procedures
[30/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 30 (Saba)-President of the Supreme political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, on Monday completed procedures of the fingerprint and photo system, which is implemented by the Ministry of Civil Service to reform the imbalances in the public posts register.

The president confirmed his support to the administrative reform process in order to eliminate the duplicate in jobs.

Al-Mashat stressed the importance of applying the system on all the state civilian and military employees, confirming that the legal actions will be taken on the staff who have not completed the procedures.

He urged the ministry to double efforts to complete the fingerprint system and correct the payroll.


BA

Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين إثر غارة لطيران العدوان في برط العنان بالجوف
[30/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مركز إرشاد زراعي بالحديدة
[30/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
[30/يوليو/2018]
اختطاف مجموعة من النساء و استشهاد مواطن في جرائم لقوى الغزو والمرتزقة
[30/يوليو/2018]
ست غارات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي على مناطق سكنية بصعدة
[29/يوليو/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by