President al-Mashat completes fingerprint, photo procedures [30/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 30 (Saba)-President of the Supreme political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, on Monday completed procedures of the fingerprint and photo system, which is implemented by the Ministry of Civil Service to reform the imbalances in the public posts register.



The president confirmed his support to the administrative reform process in order to eliminate the duplicate in jobs.



Al-Mashat stressed the importance of applying the system on all the state civilian and military employees, confirming that the legal actions will be taken on the staff who have not completed the procedures.



He urged the ministry to double efforts to complete the fingerprint system and correct the payroll.





BA



Saba