ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 30 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 07:20:31م
الرئيس المشاط يقوم باستكمال إجراءات البصمة والصورة
قام الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم، باستكمال إجراءات نظام البصمة والصورة الذي تنفذه وزارة الخدمية المدنية والتأمينات لتصحيح الاختلالات الوظيفية.
الاحتلال يعتقل 19 فلسطينيا بينهم اربعة صحفيين و يحرم مقدسيتين من دخول
شنت قوات الاحتلال ألإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم الاثنين، حملة اعتقالات ومداهمات واسعة في مختلف مدن ومحافظات الضفة الغربية المحتلة طاولت 19 فلسطينيا .
وزير الصناعة يناقش سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية
ناقش اجتماع اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة، سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية للتنمية العقارية.
اختتام بطولة الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم بطولتي الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان، والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية المفتوحة، نظمهما الاتحاد العام للعبة بدعم مجموعة الحباري.
آخر الأخبار:
البنك المركزي الروسي : نموا اقتصاد البلاد في النصف الثاني من العام الجاري
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين إثر غارة لطيران العدوان في برط العنان بالجوف
تشييع مهيب للشهيدين الوقيس ومظفر
تواصل حملة التوعية الجماهيرية بأهمية التحصين ضد شلل الأطفال
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
UN warns Yemen's Hodeidah one airstrike away from unstoppable cholera
[30/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 30 (Saba) – The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, Lise Grande, warned that the Saudi-led coalition airstrikes are putting innocent civilians in Yemen's Hodeidah province ar "extreme risk, in a statement obtained by Saba on Monday.

"For weeks, we have been doing everything possible to help hundreds of thousands of people living in and near Hodeidah port, however, these airstrikes are putting innocent civilians at extreme risk," Grande said in a statement released by the UN News late on Sunday.

The port is the primary gateway for food and humanitarian supplies into the country, and together with the city overall.
Overall, 22 million people – or 75 per cent of the Yemeni population – require some form of humanitarian help or protection, including nearly 8.5 million who do not know where their next meal is coming from.
The large cholera outbreak which began last year across Yemen, she said that the deadly water-bourne disease "is already present in neighbourhoods across the city and governorate. Damage to sanitation, water and health facilities jeopardizes everything that we are trying to do…We could be one airstrike away from an unstoppable epidemic."

Amal/zak


saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين إثر غارة لطيران العدوان في برط العنان بالجوف
[30/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مركز إرشاد زراعي بالحديدة
[30/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
[30/يوليو/2018]
اختطاف مجموعة من النساء و استشهاد مواطن في جرائم لقوى الغزو والمرتزقة
[30/يوليو/2018]
ست غارات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي على مناطق سكنية بصعدة
[29/يوليو/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by