Council of tribesmen condemns coalition crime of kidnapping women in Hodeidah [30/يوليو/2018]

HODEIDAH, July 30 (Saba) – The council of tribesmen on Monday condemned the crime of kidnapping a group of women into unknown place by the forces of the Saudi-led- aggression coalition.



The crime happened in al-Tahitah area, the tribesmen called for releasing the Yemeni women and urged the army to conduct harsh punishment to revenge for the Yemeni dignity and honor.



Amal/zak





saba