Artillery hits Saudi army mercenaries in Najran, Asir [30/يوليو/2018]

ASIR, July 30 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces on Sunday targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in both Asir and Najran, a military official told Saba on Monday.



In Asir, the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in crossing point in Alap border with Asir .



In Najran, the army destroyed a military vehicle of mercenaries in al-Sowh area, also the army missiles forces hit behind and west Alab mountain and in crossing point in al-Kathra .



Meanwhile, the enemy warplanes waged three airstrikes on al-Talah site, added the official.



