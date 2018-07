President al-Mashat appoints two ministers [29/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 29 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Sunday issued the decree No. (117) for the year 2018, appointing Obaid Salem bin Dhabe'a as Minister of Social Affairs and Labor.



The president also issued the decree No. (118) for the year 2018, appointing Faiqa al-Sayyid Ba'alawi as Minister of State.







