Deputy PM: Security chaos in Aden is run by occupation forces [29/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 29 (Saba) – Deputy Prime Minister for Service Affairs, Mahmoud al-Junaid, on Sunday said the security chaos and the deterioration of services in Aden province "comes within the framework of an integrated terrorist system run by the occupation forces."



During his meeting with Aden Governor, Tareq Sallam, and several officials of the local authority, al-Junaid urged concentrating of efforts at all the national levels to support the anti-occupation forces in Aden and the occupied provinces.



"The aggression (Saudi-led coalition) has been defeated militarily and politically, and it will not win a victory through its continuous attempts to stir sectarian and doctrinal strife to hit the social fabric of the Yemeni people," he said.



Al-Junaid affirmed that the Supreme Political Council and the National Salvation Government are keen to support the citizens in Aden and the southern and eastern provinces and alleviate their suffering according to the available potentials.



He directed the concerned authorities to provide all support to the displaced people from the southern and eastern provinces in the capital Sanaa, confirming that Sanaa is a safe haven for all Yemeni people.



In the meeting, Aden governor pointed out that the people of the southern provinces in general and Aden in particular had been fed up with the abuse of the occupiers and the invasion forces.







BA

Saba