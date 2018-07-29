ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 29 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 09:41:25م
قراران بتعيين وزيرا للشؤون الاجتماعية ووزيرا للدولة
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (117) لسنة 2018م بتعيين عبيد سالم بن ضبيع وزيرا للشؤون الاجتماعية والعمل.
سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تفرج عن عهد التميمي ووالدتها ناريمان بعد قضائهما 8 أشهر في الأسر
أفرجت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية، اليوم الأحد، عن الفتاة عهد التميمي (17 عاما)، ووالدتها ناريمان، بعد أن قضيتا في سجون الاحتلال الإسرائيلي مدة 8 أشهر؛ بحجة "إعاقة عمل جنديين إسرائيليين، ومهاجمتهما".
وزير الصناعة يناقش سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية
ناقش اجتماع اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة، سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية للتنمية العقارية.
اختتام بطولة الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم بطولتي الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان، والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية المفتوحة، نظمهما الاتحاد العام للعبة بدعم مجموعة الحباري.
آخر الأخبار:
لقاء موسع بمديرية السخنة بالحديدة يؤكد أهمية إستمرار الصمود
السلطة المحلية بالحديدة تدين جريمة اختطاف العدوان للنساء وقحيم يدعو للنفير العام
مناقشة تنمية الموارد وتحسين مستوى النظافة بالحديدة
تواصل حملة دعم سلاح الجو المسير
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Deputy PM: Security chaos in Aden is run by occupation forces
[29/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 29 (Saba) – Deputy Prime Minister for Service Affairs, Mahmoud al-Junaid, on Sunday said the security chaos and the deterioration of services in Aden province "comes within the framework of an integrated terrorist system run by the occupation forces."

During his meeting with Aden Governor, Tareq Sallam, and several officials of the local authority, al-Junaid urged concentrating of efforts at all the national levels to support the anti-occupation forces in Aden and the occupied provinces.

"The aggression (Saudi-led coalition) has been defeated militarily and politically, and it will not win a victory through its continuous attempts to stir sectarian and doctrinal strife to hit the social fabric of the Yemeni people," he said.

Al-Junaid affirmed that the Supreme Political Council and the National Salvation Government are keen to support the citizens in Aden and the southern and eastern provinces and alleviate their suffering according to the available potentials.

He directed the concerned authorities to provide all support to the displaced people from the southern and eastern provinces in the capital Sanaa, confirming that Sanaa is a safe haven for all Yemeni people.

In the meeting, Aden governor pointed out that the people of the southern provinces in general and Aden in particular had been fed up with the abuse of the occupiers and the invasion forces.



BA
Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[29/يوليو/2018]
اكثر من 15 غارة لطيران العدوان على الدريهمي بالحديدة
[29/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على محافظة صنعاء
[29/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يعاود شن خمس غارات على الحديدة
[29/يوليو/2018]
المنظمات غيرالحكومية تدين استمرار العدوان في استهداف البنية التحتية
[29/يوليو/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by