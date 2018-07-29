ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 29 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 09:41:25م
قراران بتعيين وزيرا للشؤون الاجتماعية ووزيرا للدولة
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (117) لسنة 2018م بتعيين عبيد سالم بن ضبيع وزيرا للشؤون الاجتماعية والعمل.
سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تفرج عن عهد التميمي ووالدتها ناريمان بعد قضائهما 8 أشهر في الأسر
أفرجت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية، اليوم الأحد، عن الفتاة عهد التميمي (17 عاما)، ووالدتها ناريمان، بعد أن قضيتا في سجون الاحتلال الإسرائيلي مدة 8 أشهر؛ بحجة "إعاقة عمل جنديين إسرائيليين، ومهاجمتهما".
وزير الصناعة يناقش سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية
ناقش اجتماع اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة، سبل تنمية استثمارات الشركة اليمنية الكويتية للتنمية العقارية.
اختتام بطولة الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم بطولتي الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان، والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية المفتوحة، نظمهما الاتحاد العام للعبة بدعم مجموعة الحباري.
  Local
Awareness course for polio immunization campaign begins in Sanaa
[29/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 29 (Saba) – The National Center for Health Education (NCHE) organized on Sunday an awareness course to launch the national polio immunization campaign within the coming month.
The course, opened by health minister Taha Al Mutawakil who stressed on the importance of the field mobilization to success the campaign.
The two-days immunization campaign will target the children under five years old in the capital Sanaa and throughout provinces.
saba
