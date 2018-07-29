Awareness course for polio immunization campaign begins in Sanaa [29/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 29 (Saba) – The National Center for Health Education (NCHE) organized on Sunday an awareness course to launch the national polio immunization campaign within the coming month.

The course, opened by health minister Taha Al Mutawakil who stressed on the importance of the field mobilization to success the campaign.

The two-days immunization campaign will target the children under five years old in the capital Sanaa and throughout provinces.

saba