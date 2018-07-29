7 tons of expired foodstuffs destroyed in Bayda [29/يوليو/2018]

BAYDA, July 29 (Saba) - The Public Works Office in Bayda province on Sunday destroyed seven tons of expired and spoiled foodstuffs.



Director of the Public Works office, Muneer al-Selwi, said that the expired foodstuffs were seized in some shops in markets of Bayda city during a campaign carried out by the staff of the environmental health department at the office.



Al-Selwi noted to the importance of the consumer awareness about the goods' sources and production and expiration dates.



"The inspection team continues its campaigns to ensure the safety of foodstuffs offered in the markets in order to protect the consumer," said Abdullah a-Rammah, director of the environmental health department.



BA



Saba