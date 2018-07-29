ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 29 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 07:52:36م
وزير الخارجية يلتقي الممثل المقيم لبرنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي
التقي وزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف اليوم الممثل المقيم لبرنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي أوكي تسوما، ومدير الأمن بمكتب برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي ـ المكتب الرئيسي لوك فندام..
سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تفرج عن عهد التميمي ووالدتها ناريمان بعد قضائهما 8 أشهر في الأسر
أفرجت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية، اليوم الأحد، عن الفتاة عهد التميمي (17 عاما)، ووالدتها ناريمان، بعد أن قضيتا في سجون الاحتلال الإسرائيلي مدة 8 أشهر؛ بحجة "إعاقة عمل جنديين إسرائيليين، ومهاجمتهما".
انخفاض أسعار الذهب مع صعود الدولار رغم التوترات الأمريكية الإيرانية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع صعود الدولار وارتفاع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية في الوقت الذي استمر فيه هدوء رد الفعل من جانب المستثمرين إزاء الخلاف بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
اختتام بطولة الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم بطولتي الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان، والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية المفتوحة، نظمهما الاتحاد العام للعبة بدعم مجموعة الحباري.
7 tons of expired foodstuffs destroyed in Bayda
[29/يوليو/2018]
BAYDA, July 29 (Saba) - The Public Works Office in Bayda province on Sunday destroyed seven tons of expired and spoiled foodstuffs.

Director of the Public Works office, Muneer al-Selwi, said that the expired foodstuffs were seized in some shops in markets of Bayda city during a campaign carried out by the staff of the environmental health department at the office.

Al-Selwi noted to the importance of the consumer awareness about the goods' sources and production and expiration dates.

"The inspection team continues its campaigns to ensure the safety of foodstuffs offered in the markets in order to protect the consumer," said Abdullah a-Rammah, director of the environmental health department.

BA

Saba
