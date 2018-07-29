ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 29 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 07:52:36م
وزير الخارجية يلتقي الممثل المقيم لبرنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي
التقي وزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف اليوم الممثل المقيم لبرنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي أوكي تسوما، ومدير الأمن بمكتب برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي ـ المكتب الرئيسي لوك فندام..
سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تفرج عن عهد التميمي ووالدتها ناريمان بعد قضائهما 8 أشهر في الأسر
أفرجت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية، اليوم الأحد، عن الفتاة عهد التميمي (17 عاما)، ووالدتها ناريمان، بعد أن قضيتا في سجون الاحتلال الإسرائيلي مدة 8 أشهر؛ بحجة "إعاقة عمل جنديين إسرائيليين، ومهاجمتهما".
انخفاض أسعار الذهب مع صعود الدولار رغم التوترات الأمريكية الإيرانية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع صعود الدولار وارتفاع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية في الوقت الذي استمر فيه هدوء رد الفعل من جانب المستثمرين إزاء الخلاف بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
اختتام بطولة الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم بطولتي الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان، والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية المفتوحة، نظمهما الاتحاد العام للعبة بدعم مجموعة الحباري.
القبض على خمسة مطلوبين بجرائم سرقة في أمانة العاصمة
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
رئيس مصلحة خفر السواحل يتفقد مينائي الخوبة واللحية
الأجهزة الأمنية تضبط عنصرين يعملان لصالح العدوان في البيضاء وذمار
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Report: Army escalates offensives against Saudi-paid mercenaries in combat fronts
[29/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces escalated offensives against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the combat fronts over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding dozens, a military official told Saba on Sunday.
In border province of Jizan, the army fired artillery and rockets towards gatherings of the mercenaries in military sites off Alib crossing point, killing and injuring dozens.
In Jizan province, three militiamen were killed by the army in al-Dukhan mountain.
In Najran province , the army hit the mercenaries in sites of Sudis and al-Shabakah, hitting the targets directly.
In Jawf governorate, the military vehicles of the coalition were destroyed and their crew members were killed, as well as three mercenaries were captured by the army in al-Ajashar desert.
In Bayda province, several mercenaries were killed and injured when the army destroyed two military vehicle of the coalition in Nata front.
In north of Medi desert in Hajjah province, the army demolished a military truck of the mercenaries and killed on board.
In the western coast, the army shot dead two mercenaries in south of al-Tuhaitah district
In Marib province, four mercenaries were killed by the army in Serwah district.
AA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[29/يوليو/2018]
اكثر من 15 غارة لطيران العدوان على الدريهمي بالحديدة
[29/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على محافظة صنعاء
[29/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يعاود شن خمس غارات على الحديدة
[29/يوليو/2018]
المنظمات غيرالحكومية تدين استمرار العدوان في استهداف البنية التحتية
[29/يوليو/2018]
