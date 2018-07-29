Report: Army escalates offensives against Saudi-paid mercenaries in combat fronts [29/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces escalated offensives against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the combat fronts over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding dozens, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

In border province of Jizan, the army fired artillery and rockets towards gatherings of the mercenaries in military sites off Alib crossing point, killing and injuring dozens.

In Jizan province, three militiamen were killed by the army in al-Dukhan mountain.

In Najran province , the army hit the mercenaries in sites of Sudis and al-Shabakah, hitting the targets directly.

In Jawf governorate, the military vehicles of the coalition were destroyed and their crew members were killed, as well as three mercenaries were captured by the army in al-Ajashar desert.

In Bayda province, several mercenaries were killed and injured when the army destroyed two military vehicle of the coalition in Nata front.

In north of Medi desert in Hajjah province, the army demolished a military truck of the mercenaries and killed on board.

In the western coast, the army shot dead two mercenaries in south of al-Tuhaitah district

In Marib province, four mercenaries were killed by the army in Serwah district.

AA

