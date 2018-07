Earthquake hits inIndonesia, killing 14 people [29/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 29 (Saba) – At least 14 people were killed earthquake hit southeast of Indonesia, local media reported on Sunday.

The 6.4 magnitude quake took place in the central of Lombok island, injuring over 162 others, including five children and damaging thousands of homes also.

