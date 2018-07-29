ابحث عن:
الأحد، 29 - يوليو - 2018
وزير الخارجية يلتقي الممثل المقيم لبرنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي
التقي وزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف اليوم الممثل المقيم لبرنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي أوكي تسوما، ومدير الأمن بمكتب برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي ـ المكتب الرئيسي لوك فندام..
سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تفرج عن عهد التميمي ووالدتها ناريمان بعد قضائهما 8 أشهر في الأسر
أفرجت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية، اليوم الأحد، عن الفتاة عهد التميمي (17 عاما)، ووالدتها ناريمان، بعد أن قضيتا في سجون الاحتلال الإسرائيلي مدة 8 أشهر؛ بحجة "إعاقة عمل جنديين إسرائيليين، ومهاجمتهما".
انخفاض أسعار الذهب مع صعود الدولار رغم التوترات الأمريكية الإيرانية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع صعود الدولار وارتفاع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية في الوقت الذي استمر فيه هدوء رد الفعل من جانب المستثمرين إزاء الخلاف بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
اختتام بطولة الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم بطولتي الحباري الثالثة لتنس الميدان، والبطولة الأولى للتنس الشاطئية المفتوحة، نظمهما الاتحاد العام للعبة بدعم مجموعة الحباري.
Foreign Ministry condemns coalition's hindrance to humanitarian work in Yemen
[29/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 29 (Saba) – The Foreign Ministry condemned on Sunday the continuation of the Saudi-led aggression coalition countries in obstructing the humanitarian work in Yemen.

"The obstruction of humanitarian work in Yemen exacerbates the humanitarian suffering classified as the world's worst due to the aggression and all-out siege imposed on the country by the coalition countries since 26 March 2015," an official source at the ministry said in a statement to Saba.

"The aggression coalition hinders the arrival of some delegations of friendly countries and humanitarian organizations in order to see the humanitarian situation or contribute to a political settlement," he added.

The source considered these actions confirm that the coalition states and their allies have no political will to put an end to the aggression on Yemen and that they are striving to prolong it and move forward with the military option.

He reiterated the commitment of the National Salvation Government to provide facilities for humanitarian organizations working in Yemen and their employees to overcome any difficulties facing their activities.


[29/يوليو/2018]
[29/يوليو/2018]
[29/يوليو/2018]
[29/يوليو/2018]
[29/يوليو/2018]
