Foreign Ministry condemns coalition's hindrance to humanitarian work in Yemen [29/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 29 (Saba) – The Foreign Ministry condemned on Sunday the continuation of the Saudi-led aggression coalition countries in obstructing the humanitarian work in Yemen.



"The obstruction of humanitarian work in Yemen exacerbates the humanitarian suffering classified as the world's worst due to the aggression and all-out siege imposed on the country by the coalition countries since 26 March 2015," an official source at the ministry said in a statement to Saba.



"The aggression coalition hinders the arrival of some delegations of friendly countries and humanitarian organizations in order to see the humanitarian situation or contribute to a political settlement," he added.



The source considered these actions confirm that the coalition states and their allies have no political will to put an end to the aggression on Yemen and that they are striving to prolong it and move forward with the military option.



He reiterated the commitment of the National Salvation Government to provide facilities for humanitarian organizations working in Yemen and their employees to overcome any difficulties facing their activities.





BA

Saba