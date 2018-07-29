ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 29 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 06:20:16م
وزير الخارجية يلتقي الممثل المقيم لبرنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي
التقي وزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف اليوم الممثل المقيم لبرنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي أوكي تسوما، ومدير الأمن بمكتب برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي ـ المكتب الرئيسي لوك فندام..
سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تفرج عن عهد التميمي ووالدتها ناريمان بعد قضائهما 8 أشهر في الأسر
أفرجت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية، اليوم الأحد، عن الفتاة عهد التميمي (17 عاما)، ووالدتها ناريمان، بعد أن قضيتا في سجون الاحتلال الإسرائيلي مدة 8 أشهر؛ بحجة "إعاقة عمل جنديين إسرائيليين، ومهاجمتهما".
انخفاض أسعار الذهب مع صعود الدولار رغم التوترات الأمريكية الإيرانية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع صعود الدولار وارتفاع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية في الوقت الذي استمر فيه هدوء رد الفعل من جانب المستثمرين إزاء الخلاف بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
منتخب المصارعة يحقق ست ميداليات في بطولة العرب بشرم الشيخ المصرية
حقق المنتخب الوطني للمصارعة خمس ميداليات برونزية وميدالية فضية في ختام منافسات البطولة العربية للرجال في شرم الشيخ المصرية وذلك في لعبة المصارعتين الحرة والرومانية بمشاركة تسع دول عربية.
دراسة كندية: أسبوع العمل الطويل قد يزيد من خطر إصابة النساء بالسكري
إتلاف سبعة أطنان من المواد الغذائية منتهية الصلاحية بمدينة البيضاء
مجلس النواب يستمع إلى توصيات لجنة التربية ورسالة من عضو بالبرلمان الأوربي
مناقشة الأوضاع بمديرية حرف سفيان واحتياجاتها الخدمية
  Local
FM, UN delegation discuss security of humanitarian work
[29/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 29 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Sunday discussed with a delegation of the United Nations the security aspects relating to the humanitarian work in Yemen.

The UN delegation included resident representative of the UN Development Program (UNDP), Security Director of the UNDP Head Office, Security Director of UNDP Country Office in Cairo.

In the meeting, the foreign minister confirmed the concerned authorities' readiness to provide the safe environment to ensure the success of the humanitarian organizations' tasks in presenting the necessary services to citizens.

The UN delegation praised the level of coordination and cooperation with Sanaa authorities to guarantee the security and safety of the workers in the humanitarian field.


BA
Saba
