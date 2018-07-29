FM, UN delegation discuss security of humanitarian work [29/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 29 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Sunday discussed with a delegation of the United Nations the security aspects relating to the humanitarian work in Yemen.



The UN delegation included resident representative of the UN Development Program (UNDP), Security Director of the UNDP Head Office, Security Director of UNDP Country Office in Cairo.



In the meeting, the foreign minister confirmed the concerned authorities' readiness to provide the safe environment to ensure the success of the humanitarian organizations' tasks in presenting the necessary services to citizens.



The UN delegation praised the level of coordination and cooperation with Sanaa authorities to guarantee the security and safety of the workers in the humanitarian field.





BA

Saba