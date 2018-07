Four hirelings killed in Serwah

MARIB, July 29 (Saba) –At least four Riyadh's hirelings killed on Saturday by snipers of the army and popular committees in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official said.



The official confirmed four of the mercenaries were killed in different locations in the district .







Mona.M

[29/يوليو/2018]Saba