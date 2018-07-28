ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 29 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 12:32:01ص
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يصدر قرار بتعيين أعضاء بمجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (113) لسنة 2018م بتعيين التالية أسماؤهم أعضاء في مجلس الشورى:
استشهاد 155 فلسطينيا برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي منذ مارس الماضي
أعلنت وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية في غزة اليوم ارتفاع حصيلة الشهداء الفلسطينيين إلى 155 برصاص جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في مسيرات العودة منذ انطلاقها في 30 مارس الماضي.
انخفاض أسعار الذهب مع صعود الدولار رغم التوترات الأمريكية الإيرانية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع صعود الدولار وارتفاع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية في الوقت الذي استمر فيه هدوء رد الفعل من جانب المستثمرين إزاء الخلاف بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
منتخب المصارعة يحقق ست ميداليات في بطولة العرب بشرم الشيخ المصرية
حقق المنتخب الوطني للمصارعة خمس ميداليات برونزية وميدالية فضية في ختام منافسات البطولة العربية للرجال في شرم الشيخ المصرية وذلك في لعبة المصارعتين الحرة والرومانية بمشاركة تسع دول عربية.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة سبل تنمية ايرادات الضرائب بحجة
رئيس جامعة حجة يدشن امتحانات الفصل الثاني بكليتي التربية والعلوم المالية
الصحة تدين إستمرار تحالف العدوان في تدمير المنشآت الصحية
مصرع أربعة مرتزقة في جبهة صرواح بمأرب
  Reports
Report: 52 US-Saudi airstrikes targets Yemen infrastructure over 24 past hours
[28/يوليو/2018]




SANA'A, July 28 (Saba) – At least 52 US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition airstrikes launched on several provinces targeted infrastructure and factories over the 24 past hours, a military official told Saba on Saturday.
Eight citizens were killed and injured when an aggression bomb remnants blew up in Ezlah al-Badwah in Zabid district of Hodeidah province, said the official.
Also in Hodeidah, two Saudi airstrikes hit al-Awadi factory for plastic bags in the current district in kilo 16, and several raids targeted the city's water wells, causing considerable damage and disruption in the flow of water to the city.
Four airstrikes hit the port in al-Hawk district, causing material damages, an airstrike on a citizen's farm in Bajil district, and five on the citizens' farms in al-Manqm village in al-Duraihmi district and hit the radio in the city.
In Saada, an airstrike hit Qarah area in Majz district, four airstrikes hit al-Dhaher district, an airstrike hit al-Boqa'a area, two airstrikes on Elaf area, four on al-Azqol area and two on AAl Thariah in Sahar district, while in Baqim, Razih, Shada, border of Manbah districts were hit by Saudi artillery and missile shelling targeted the houses and farms of the citizen's.
In Medi district, ten airstrikes hit separate areas.
In Hajjah province, seven airstrikes hit separate areas in al-Mazraq.
In Jawf province, an airstrike hit cattle for citizens in al-Masloob district.
In Amran province, seven airstrikes hit Shawabah area in Thaibain district.
In Jizan, an airstrike hit Tiwailiq Mountain.
Eman











SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية برط العنان بالجوف
[28/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف أبراج الاتصالات في كسمة بريمة
[28/يوليو/2018]
ست غارات لطيران العدوان على مطار صنعاء وقاعدة الديلمي
[28/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف البنية التحتية والمصانع بأكثر من 52 غارة
[28/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على المزرق بحجة
[27/يوليو/2018]
