Sanaa residents send food, medicine convoy to support army in western front

SANAA, July 28 (Saba) – Residents of the capital Sanaa on Saturday sent a convoy of food and medicine to the army and popular forces in the western front to help them defend the country against the foreign aggressors of the Us-backed Saudi-Emirati-led aggression coalition.







